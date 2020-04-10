West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Polly Voge, Mark Unger, Joel Unger, Jerry Cooper, Parker Howard, Bryan Day, Jerry Cooper, Becky Lain, Jack Sizemore, Wayne Henemyre, Dr. John Ulrich, Tate Ray, Wesley Studebaker, Gabe Hale, Becky Rivers, Grant Maxson Ulrich, Ben Bassler, Gail Denlinger, George Eby, Zach Shafer, Tammy Straszheim, Sylvia Marcum, Tara Elanna Smith, in memory of Charles Schmidt.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

The Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.

WA Firehouse Bingo Canceled

WA Firehouse Thursday night Bingo has been canceled until further notice.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Turkey Shoots have been canceled.

AKS Euchre Tournament and Dance

Alpha Kappa Sorority has canceled the annual euchre tournament and dance scheduled for April 13. For rescheduled date or additional information contact us on facebook AKS euchre tournament and dance.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling, for carry-out only, half a smoked chicken dinners for $7 or 3/4lb. smoked pork chop dinners for $8 prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Dinners include choice of green or baked beans, a dinner roll and applesauce. Pick-up on May 17 between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the WA Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St. Order by May 13 to endure you receive your meals. Orders can be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085, received in person at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second St. or mailed to Michelle Laughlin, 41 West Second St.

Quarter Auction

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Quarter Auction Friday, May 8, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and auction starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 1477 Ohio 503 S. This is subject to change to an online event as health mandates may still dictate social distancing. In lieu of quarters we will use tickets with your name and number written on them which equate to one quarter in value. Bid paddles cost $1 or we are accepting donation of one new toy, book, pair of gloves or hats toward Santa Villa as payment for a bid paddle. Stay up to date on this event on Facebook Quarter/Ticket Auction.

WABO Opening Day

West Alexandria Baseball Organization Little League Opening Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, starting with a parade at 11 a.m., followed by introduction of teams and ballgames. A concession stand will be available at the WABO ballpark.

James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322

Get your foursome registered at 1477 Ohio 503 S. for the SAL Golf Tourney. Tournament is scheduled to take place Sunday, May 17, at Highland Golf Course. Cost is $200 per team.

Salem Lutheran Church

Currently, Worship services are available online through our Facebook page via a youtube link. Holy Week services are scheduled but subject to change: Maundy Thursday April 9 with Communion at 7 p.m., Good Friday April 10 at 7 p.m., and Easter, April 12 Easter Worship at 10:30 a.m.

The Women of Salem are collecting socks of all sizes for males and females, except no baby sizes please, for our annual April Showers event scheduled for April 21. Monetary donations are accepted and will be doubled by the Bethany Graceworks treasury, and all will be given to Preble County Common Good Shop, formerly the Once Around Shop, in Eaton. There will be a basket in the lounge for your donations. Please have donations in by April 19. For more information, contact Ann Cooper at 937-839-5397.

Local Disaster Relief

Salem Women of the North American Lutheran Church and all the other servants from Salem Lutheran and Community Christian Church volunteers in West Alexandria recently provided donations and efforts to shop, assemble, and transport buckets in our Bucket Brigade project for disaster relief.

The original buckets intended for midwest flood victims were redirected to Brookville and Dayton for the tornado relief and the remaining buckets were on hand for recovery teams coming into the area to rebuild houses in February.

Our church preparedness has reached out to serve locally during this Covid19 Pandemic. March 23 and 28, the remaining 150 buckets were redirected again and emptied for a new purpose. Approximately 500 masks and 500 gloves were delivered by Tim Schubach to Kettering Health network to address PPE shortages. KHN also welcomed bleach, disinfectants, sponges, rags, and brushes. Various disinfectants and cleaning supplies were delivered to area homeless shelters in the Dayton area as well. The hours of work to assemble these buckets and health care kits, Bibles and blankets have become blessings for all the recipients from the tornados to the pandemic. Thank you for all of your help, well done faithful servants, and keep in mind we have 150 empty buckets ready to be filled again when the time comes. Jack and Diane Walker of Salem, and Tim and Rita Schuback of Living Water Lutheran Church in Centerville gathered masks and gloves from the North American Lutheran Church Disaster Relief buckets to address shortages of PPE for local healthcare providers. Thanks go out to Jim and Shirley Jellison and grandkids, Jack and Diane Walker, Elden and Linda Barnhart, Susan Ackerman, Brenda, Katie, and Kelli Wright, Debbie Voge Cress, Roger Voge, Nancy Worley, Joyce Tuthill, Joyce Combs, Sharon McKee, Anita Williams Baker, Tim Schubach from Living Water in Centerville and Mary Bates, NALC Disaster Coordinator.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_Bleach-disinfectants.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_cleaning-disinfectants.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_Diane-Walker-with-supplies.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_Jack-Walker-with-buckets.jpg Salem Lutheran’s preparedness team has reached out to serve locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23 and 28, 150 buckets by the Bucket Brigade were redirected and emptied for a new purpose. Approximately 500 masks and 500 gloves were delivered by Tim Schubach to Kettering Health Network to address PPE shortages. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_Jim-and-Shirley-Jellison.jpg Salem Lutheran’s preparedness team has reached out to serve locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23 and 28, 150 buckets by the Bucket Brigade were redirected and emptied for a new purpose. Approximately 500 masks and 500 gloves were delivered by Tim Schubach to Kettering Health Network to address PPE shortages. Salem Lutheran’s preparedness team has reached out to serve locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23 and 28, 150 buckets by the Bucket Brigade were redirected and emptied for a new purpose. Approximately 500 masks and 500 gloves were delivered by Tim Schubach to Kettering Health Network to address PPE shortages. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_NACL-supply-tubs.jpg Salem Lutheran’s preparedness team has reached out to serve locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23 and 28, 150 buckets by the Bucket Brigade were redirected and emptied for a new purpose. Approximately 500 masks and 500 gloves were delivered by Tim Schubach to Kettering Health Network to address PPE shortages. Salem Lutheran’s preparedness team has reached out to serve locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23 and 28, 150 buckets by the Bucket Brigade were redirected and emptied for a new purpose. Approximately 500 masks and 500 gloves were delivered by Tim Schubach to Kettering Health Network to address PPE shortages. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_Salem-Church-ladies-sorting-products.jpg Salem Lutheran’s preparedness team has reached out to serve locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 23 and 28, 150 buckets by the Bucket Brigade were redirected and emptied for a new purpose. Approximately 500 masks and 500 gloves were delivered by Tim Schubach to Kettering Health Network to address PPE shortages. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_supplies-boxes.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_wa_supply-bins.jpg