Blood drive April 16 at ECC

EATON — Eaton Community Church will host a community blood drive Thursday, April 16, from 1-7 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

The blood drive includes platelet and double red cell donations. Community Blood Center is strongly advising donors to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 to allow for orderly and safe social distancing at blood drives and efficient blood collection.

Community Blood Center is relying on donors to maintain the blood supply as the community acts to halt the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. CBC is emphasizing it is safe to donate. Blood drives are exempt from the Ohio Department of Health Stay at Home Order and eligible donors are free to leave their homes to donate.

CBC is enforcing social distancing at blood drives to protect donors and staff and is taking measures to avoid over-collecting. We ask donors for their patience and flexibility as we schedule them accordingly.

CBC must continue to supply red cells, platelets and plasma to its regional hospitals. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies. Automated donations of platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. To find out more talk to a CBC specialist at 937-461-3220.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop are free when donors register to donate.