West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Zach Guehring Pam Deeter, Allison Bassler, Steve Bitner, Dave and Pat Kincer, Misty Clayton, Devon Eury, Jeylon VanZant, David Yarger, Jan Koeller, Joel Hootman, Taylor Denny, Kelly Haynes, Jessica Butler, Candace Moore, Mylan Crews, Hayden Thorpe, Donna Bellar, Blake Mowell, Keith Burkett, Trey Mullins, Kathleen Tuthill.

Anniversaries this week: Jeff and Vicki Studebaker, David and Pat Kincer

TVS Alumni Banquet

The TVS/West Alexandria Alumni Banquet scheduled for June 6, has been cancelled.

WABO Opening Day

West Alexandria Baseball Organization Little League Opening Day is currently scheduled for Saturday, May 2, starting with a parade at 11 a.m., followed by introduction of teams and ballgames. A concession stand will be available at the WABO ballpark.

Quarter Auction

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Quarter Auction Friday, May 8, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and auction starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 1477 Ohio 503 S. This is subject to change to an online event as health mandates may still dictate social distancing. In lieu of quarters we will use tickets with your name and number written on them which equate to one quarter in value. Bid paddles cost $1 or we are accepting donation of one new toy, book, pair of gloves or hats toward Santa Villa as payment for a bid paddle. Stay up to date on this event on Facebook Quarter/Ticket Auction.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling, for carry-out only, half a smoked chicken dinners for $7 or 3/4lb. smoked pork chop dinners for $8 prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Dinners include choice of green or baked beans, a dinner roll and applesauce. Pick up on May 17 between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the WA Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St. Order by May 13 to endure you receive your meals. Orders can be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085, received in person at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second St. or mailed to Michelle Laughlin, 41 West Second St.

James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322

Get your foursome registered at 1477 Ohio 503 S. for the SAL Golf Tourney. Tournament is scheduled to take place Sunday, May 17 at Highland Golf Course at $200 per team.

Foodbank

The Foodbank served 41 households in the month of March. This included 21 seniors, 62 adults, and 51 children for a total of 134 individuals. Current needs are spaghetti, Mac and cheese, green beans, corn, pork and beans, shampoo, and tooth paste. We currently are not accepting clothing or household items. Thanks to those who have so generously supported the Foodbank and our community. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information.