West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Dan Utsinger, Nathaniel Armstrong, Connie Wysong, Michelle Laughlin, David Jones, Charlene Pinney, Hannah Pemberton, Susanna Evans, Calvin Bryant, Skyelur Weber, Dan Bassler, Mara Bassler, Richard Campbell, Kim Fergus, Suzanne Rivers, Matthew Cornett, Claire Sebald, Kaleb Cornett, Ross McKee, Sue Combs, Kasen Cole, Maddyn Davis, Megan Unger, Travis Angel.

Anniversaries this week: Ryan and Taylor Shelton, Carl and Kathi Petelle, Jen and Alice Buchanan-Siefker.

TVS Alumni Banquet

The TVS/West Alexandria Alumni Banquet scheduled for June 6 has been canceled.

Quarter Auction

The Quarter Auction scheduled for May 8 has been canceled by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling, for carry-out only, half a smoked chicken dinners for $7 or 3/4lb. smoked pork chop dinners for $8 prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Dinners include choice of green or baked beans, a dinner roll and applesauce. Pick up on May 17, between 11a.m.-1p.m. at the WA Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St. Order by May 13, to endure you receive your meals. Orders can be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085, received in person at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second St. or mailed to Michelle Laughlin, 41 West Second St.

James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322

Get your foursome registered at 1477 Ohio 503 S. for the SAL Golf Tourney. Tournament is scheduled to take place Sunday, May 17, at Highland Golf Course at $200 per team.

Salem Lutheran Church

Worship services are currently available online through a link on our Facebook page.

Our Bibles and Blankets ministry is ongoing. We are collecting new or gently used Bibles.

Donate your unwanted or recently expired coupons to Coups for Troops to assist military overseas where commissaries accept manufacturer coupons up to two months expired. There is a basket in the church library.