Jones awarded BPW scholarship

EATON — The Business & Professional Women of Preble County (Eaton) club recently announced Makenna R. Jones of National Trail was the winner of the group’s spring scholarship.

Jones was ranked first in her class, was active in student government, Honor Society, FFA, four years of varsity golf (team captain breaking all girls golf records), and also competition golf. She also volunteered with the Preble County Historical Society, Preble County Pork Festival, the Christmas for Kids campaigns, and the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The criteria for the selection covered citizenship, academics, and extracurricular activities.

The one-time non-continuing Mary Garrett Scholarship will be made directly to the University of Cincinnati, where Jones will be majoring in business and marketing.

The BPW Club wishes to thank all those who participated during these trying times and congratulate Jones upon her creativity and leadership into the future.