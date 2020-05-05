Senior edition: Evidence-based program spotlight on chronic disease self-management program

EATON — Nearly half of all Ohio adults live with a chronic condition, such as arthritis or diabetes. Chronic conditions can affect your quality of life and independence. The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP) helps Ohioan stay active, make healthy choices and manage chronic conditions so that they can have the highest possible quality of life and maintain their independence as they age.

CDSMP consists of small group, interactive workshops, 2 ½ hours a week for six weeks. Each workshop is facilitated by a pair of leaders, one or both of whom live with a chronic disease themselves. CDSMP has been proven effective in improving health outcomes and reducing health care costs.

During the COVID-19 crisis, CDSMP has been approved for remote implementation. This format allows us to be in a group, on the phone, in the safety of your own home for 30 minutes a week for six weeks.

The Preble County Council on Aging in Partnership with the Area Agency on Aging are partnering to bring this CDSMP to you in your homes. To learn more about this program, or to sign up, you can email Holly at hsteele@prebleseniorcenter.org or call the senior center at 937-456-4947.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.