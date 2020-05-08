PCCOA to seek transportation grant

EATON — The Preble County Council on Aging Inc., which is a private nonprofit corporation, intends to submit a proposal for a capital grant under the provision of 49 USC Section 5310 of the Federal Transit Act to provide transportation service for the elderly and disabled within Preble County. The grant proposal will request two modified minivans.

It is projected that 300-500 elderly and disabled persons will use the service fivedays per week, 52 weeks per year, for various activities, including transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping and transportation to and from the Eaton meal site five days per week.

The Preble County Council on Aging Inc., invites comments and proposals from all interested public, private, and paratransit operators including taxi operators, for the provision of transportation service to the elderly and disabled within the PCCOA’s service area. Operators who are interested in offering proposals to provide service should contact Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director, at Preble County Council on Aging Inc., 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton, OH 45320 to obtain full details of the type of transportations service needed prior to preparing a proposal.

Comments or proposals must be submitted within 30 days to the agency at the above address with a copy to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Transit, 1980 West Broad Street, Mail Stop 3110, Columbus, OH 43233; Attention: Administrator.