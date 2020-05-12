West Alexandria news

EATON — Birthdays this week: Evelyn Strong, Lisa Crowe, Justin Chorazewitz, The Reverend Dan Mershon, Dustin Corwin, Sandy Chapman, Nolan Hale, Jason Sarver, Lincoln Arndts, Scarlett Studebaker, Oliver Wells, Alex Beneke, Kit Miller, Wyatt Fletcher, Addison Frei, Tyler Studebaker, Emma Fergus, Susan Ackerman, Jandee Mowell, Rob Lee, Kyle Deleranko, in memory of Emilie Schmidt, in memory of Jerry Hardesty.

Anniversaries this week: Steve and Cathy Snyder, David and Ruth Ann Ehler, David and Rhonda Haines, Howard and Emily Hale, Mark and Judy Bassler

James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322

The SAL Golf Tourney scheduled for May 17 has been canceled.

TVS Alumni Banquet

The TVS/West Alexandria Alumni Banquet scheduled for June has been canceled.

Lanier Alumni Banquet

The annual Lanier Alumni Banquet scheduled for June has been canceled.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Carry-Out Dinners

West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling carry-out only half a smoked chicken dinners for $7 or 3/4 lb. smoked pork chop dinners for $8 prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Dinners include choice of green or baked beans, a dinner roll and applesauce. Pick up on May 17, between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the WA Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St.

Order by May 13, to endure you receive your meals. Orders can be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085, received in person at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second St. or mailed to Michelle Laughlin, 41 West Second Street.

Salem Lutheran Church

We would like to recognize our graduates, Katie Crowe, from Dixie High School, and Hannah Mershon, from Twin Valley South High School. Special offering for May will be donated to WACOCA.

Worship services are currently available online through a link on our Facebook page.

Our Bibles and Blankets ministry is ongoing. We are collecting new or gently used Bibles.

Donate your unwanted or recently expired coupons to Coups for Troops to assist military overseas where commissaries accept manufacturer coupons up to two months expired. There is a basket in the Church Library.