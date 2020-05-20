Senior Edition: Share your stories

EATON — Stories build community and connect us even when we can’t be physically together. Recalling adventures with childhood friends, that family weekend at the beach, a teacher who helped guide your life, or how you learned you would become a grandparent — all of those stories connect you with your past and the people who have mattered along the way. They help people you love get to know you better and feel closer to you. Looking back at how we got through other tough times can help us manage this challenging time. Sharing what we love about our friends and family members helps them feel stronger and more connected.

Stories can be told over the phone, on the computer, over the backyard fence. They can be told in letters, in pictures, in headlines and photographs collected from newspapers. We don’t have to be together to share our stories and build each other up.

We can make a mark on people’s lives with the stories we share.

Think about the stories that make up your life. Which ones would you like to share? Here are some questions that might get you thinking:

• What would you like to tell your 22-year-old self?

• What do you think your 22-year-old-self would want to tell you?

• What are the best and worst pieces of advice you’ve received?

• What’s your hidden talent?

• What are you most proud of?

• Looking back, is there something you wish you had done that you did not?

• What do you most admire about your best friend?

• What do you wish the world knew about you?

• Was there a time when an older adult helped you feel strong in a tough time?

• What does it mean to be a caregiver? What did you learn from the experience?

Here are some ideas for sharing stories with your family, friends, and community

• Use video chat technology to hold a storytelling party. Select a theme or question from the list, and each person gets five minutes to tell a story that relates to that theme.

• Interview a relative—record the call or take notes and write up the story they tell you.

• Draw a picture that answers one of the above questions or captures a favorite day or memory.

• Keep a journal of stories to share with friends or family when you can get together again.

• Write a letter to a friend or relative and tell them what you love about them.

• Use your phone or computer to record a story.

• Post a story on Facebook. If you can, include a photo. Respond to the comments.

• Pick a song that means a lot to you and sing it to someone. Tell the person why you chose it.

• Call a relative and tell them you have a story to tell. Set up a time that works for both of you so you can be relaxed and focused.

• Talk to your grandchildren about your favorite activities as a child. Did you prefer to ride a bicycle, play team sports, or read a book while sitting in a tree?

• Read a favorite book, poem, or passage to loved one by video chat or phone. If by phone, describe the pictures as well as reading the words. Tell them why you chose that story.

