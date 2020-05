EATON — Thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio, the Preble County District Library was able to preserve Civil War letters from Private Alfred Shisler, a Lewisburg native, as well as two Eaton, Ohio Registers.

“The library is honored to be able to document and preserve our county’s rich history and recognize the sacrifices of past and present servicemen,” PCDL’s Clayton Jaros said.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_pcdl.jpg