PC Library offering curbside pickup

EATON — The Preble County District Library is working hard to implement policies and procedures that will allow for the return to full services. At this time, the library has begun offering curbside pickups during specific hours.

Q: How can I select items for checkout if I cannot enter a library branch?

A: You can find materials and place holds on our online catalog, available at https://bit.ly/catalogpcdl, or by just calling your library branch.

Q: How can I pick up the materials I want to borrow?

A: Once the materials are ready, you will be notified by your preferred contact method. When you arrive at the library, pull into one of the designated curbside pickup parking spots and call the number posted on the parking sign. You will be asked for your name, library card number, and the letter of your parking spot. Materials will then be delivered to your car by a library staff member. Library staff will be wearing masks and gloves. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the library asks that you stay in your vehicle during curbside pickup.

Q: When and where can I pick up my library materials?

A: Branches will offer curbside pickup during the following hours:

Camden Branch: Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.

Eaton Branch: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Eldorado Branch: Tuesday and Thursday, noon-6 p.m.

New Paris Branch: Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. and Friday, noon-4 p.m.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday-Wednesday, noon-6 p.m. and Friday, noon-4 p.m.

West Elkton Branch: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1-6 p.m.

West Manchester Branch: Monday and Wednesday, noon-6 p.m.