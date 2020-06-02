ECC blood drive June 11

EATON — Eaton Community Church will host a community blood drive Thursday, June 11, from 1-7 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220 and are asked to wear a face mask. Everyone who registers to donate will receive Community Blood Center’s summer blood drive campaign “Wake Up and Give” t-shirt.

Community Blood Center safeguards against COVID-19 transmission include checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive, requiring all staff and donors to wear face masks, and requiring donors to make appointments. If all appointments to a blood drive are filled, donors are asked to schedule on a different day.

CBC has launched the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” to anticipate the traditional increase in demand for blood donations during the summer months. Everyone who registers to donate now through Oct. 31, is automatically entered in the grand prize drawing for a luxury Sleep Number bed.

The campaign includes three special-edition donor t-shirts and CBC is challenging donors to collect all three designs. Eligible donors can increase their chances of winning the Sleep Number bed by entering the drawing up to three times during the May 4-Oct. 31 campaign.