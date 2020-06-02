West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Diane Hartwig, Tony Gasper, Tammy Combs Line, Amy Ehler, Pat Deeter, Kari Parks, Michael Randolph, Sarah Unger Pickerell, Rob Durkle, Jim Jones, Donele Rice, Paul Sauer, Bill Hamilton, David Anderson, Kailee Burkett, Parker Mershon, Mackenzie Overmyer, Braxtyn Parizek, Noland Childers, Baylee Bailey, Scott Arndts, Mike Studebaker, Walid Maalouf, Hudson Arndts.

Anniversaries this week: Greg and Debbie Moore, Brad and Katie Schmanske, Bill and Shirley Kastens, Weston and Tiffany Bassler.

TVS HS commencement

A commencement ceremony for Twin Valley South High School seniors took place Thursday evening, May 28, at the football stadium. Seniors also paraded through town, escorted by WA Fire and Police.

Baked steak carryout dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is taking orders for its Baked Steak Dinners, for Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until sold out. Pick up your dinners at the West Alexandria Firehouse, 25 E. Dayton St. Orders consist of baked steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce and roll, will be brought to your car. Drop off orders to The Pin Up Shoppe at 50 W. Second Street, or phone orders to Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085.

Order by July 8 to ensure you get a dinner.

TVS Alumni Banquet

The TVS/West Alexandria Alumni banquet scheduled for June has been canceled.

Lanier Alumni Banquet

The annual Lanier Alumni Banquet scheduled for June has been canceled.

Foodbank

Procedures are in place to comply with state requirements in reference to limited contact for the safety of our clients and volunteers. Clients needing food will remain outside of the Pantry and we will bring items out to them. This means we will not be gathering household information at this time during the coronavirus pandemic. Gathering of statistics will resume when it is safe for people to enter the Pantry once again. Items needed are mac and cheese, corn, noodles, saltine crackers, pork and beans and shampoo.

The West Alexandria Food Bank is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, to serve anyone in need at 20 East South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. We want to thank all those who have given so generously monetarily and through food donations during this time and to those who continue to support us faithfully throughout the year.