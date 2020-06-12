Camden blood drive June 18

CAMDEN — Community Blood Center needs heroes to help rebuild the blood supply by supporting the Camden community blood drive Thursday, June 18, from 4-8 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty St., Camden.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Hero – Giver, Lifesaver, Donor” face mask in addition to the free “Wake Up & Give” t-shirt.

Donors must have an appointment and must wear a face mask at CBC blood drives. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Blood collection fell to historic lows during the height of the pandemic. Only the dedication of donors and a substantial drop in hospital usage prevented a blood supply crisis. Hospital blood usage is returning to normal and the rising demand for blood donations comes with the traditional challenges of vacation travel, no high school blood drives, and an increase in accidents and trauma cases.

CBC has launched the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” to anticipate the summer demand for blood donations. Everyone who registers to donate through Oct. 31 is automatically entered in the grand prize drawing for a custom-comfort Sleep Number bed.