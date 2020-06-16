PC YMCA blood drive, June 25

EATON — The public is invited to be a hero by giving blood at the Preble County YMCA community blood drive Thursday, June 25, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Hero – Giver, Lifesaver, Donor” face mask and the free “Wake Up & Give” t-shirt.

Donors must have an appointment and must wear a face mask at CBC blood drives. Schedule your appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

CBC needs donors as hospitals return to pre-COVID-19 usage combined with the traditional summer challenges of vacation travel, no high school blood drives, and increases in accidents and trauma cases.

CBC has launched the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” to anticipate the summer demand for blood donations. Everyone who registers to donate through Oct. 31, is automatically entered in the grand prize drawing for a custom-comfort Sleep Number bed.