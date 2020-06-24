West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brad Shafer, Mikayla Pressly, Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Guehring, Glen Byrd, Rodney Creech, Stella Cornett, Mark Latvala, Karen Studebaker, Jesse Woods, Benji Kuykendoll, Gabriel Keathley, Bennett Suchland, Darrell Bitner, Charlotte Smith, Mosley Bassler, Owen Dennison, Alyssa Wysong, Hank Habekost, Debra Milby, Steve Snyder.

Anniversaries this week: Bruce and Pam Cunningham, Walid and Karen Maalouf, Matt and Nikki Studebaker, Mike and Karen Studebaker, Brandon and Emily Howard, Rob and Paula Durkle, David and Suzi Wetzel, Bill and Helen Voge, in memory of Clarence and Barbara Ulrich.

Baked Steak Carryout Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is taking orders for baked steak dinners Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. Pick up your dinners at the West Alexandria Firehouse, 25 E. Dayton St. Orders consisting of baked steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce and roll will be brought to your car. Drop off orders to The Pin Up Shoppe at 50 W. Second Street, or phone orders to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 by July 8 to ensure you get a dinner. Proceeds will supply fireworks for the July 4 Party in the Park and cover supplies and new gifts for children at Santa Villa.

Salem Lutheran Church

We have returned to worship and are offering two Sunday morning services allowing for social distancing of up to 50 in attendance; one at 8 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m. as well as one evening service at 5 p.m. in the chapel. We will also continue to offer services on Zoom, Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but will not be required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance. Entrance to the building will be limited to the West side handicapped door, and the West and Middle doors to the Sanctuary. All other doors will remain locked. Downstairs and upstairs areas will be off limits at this time.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study began meeting on June 10 and will run through the summer on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

June’s special offering has been designated for the NALC Disaster Relief-Corona Virus Pandemic.