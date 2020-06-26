2020 Larry A. Hart Memorial Scholarship recipient announced

WEST LIBERTY — The Larry A. Hart Memorial Scholarship Committee has announced they recently determined the recipient for 2020.

Stanleigh Archer was chosen from several excellent candidates. Stanleigh is the daughter of Tim and Jennifer Archer of West Liberty. She graduated from Benjamin Logan High School in 2018 where she was on the varsity volleyball and track teams and also FFA. Stanleigh is currently attending Hocking College majoring in Wildlife Resources Management. At Hocking, Stanleigh is member of Wildlife Society, Birding Club, PTK Honor Society, and on the Dean’s list in 2019 and spring 2020. Stanleigh is also a member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and also Farm Bureau. Her employment includes working as a Natural Resources Technician for Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Stanleigh expects to graduate with an Associate degree from Hocking in December. She will then attend West Virginia University to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources and to minor in soils. Hobbies include hunting and fishing.

The Larry A. Hart Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship that is sponsored by the Ohio Wildlife Officer’s Lodge #143 of the Fraternal Order of Police, and The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club in Preble County. The schorship is available to those persons who are graduating or have graduated from an accredited high school, and will enroll, or are enrolled in an accredited college majoring in Law Enforcement or Natural Resources Studies.

This scholarship was established in memory of Wildlife Officer Larry A. Hart. At the time of his death, Larry Hart was a 30-year veteran of the Ohio Department of Wildlife. Those in the professions of Wildlife Management and Law Enforcement recognize his integrity and his commitment to service and conservation.