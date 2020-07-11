July 4 celebrated

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The timeless tunes of Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash and Billy Joel reverberated throughout Twin Valley South’s campus as spectators filled in West Alexandria to celebrate the 4th of July with a fireworks display Saturday evening.

Fireworks capped off a day’s worth of festivities which included a Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park earlier in the day.

The West Alexandria Police Association also raffled off chances to throw pies in the face of Chief Tony Gasper, Assistant Chief Michael McDonald and Officer Dorothy Stringer.

Festivities were organized by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee in conjunction with local health departments to ensure that all rules were being followed.

Former West Alexandria mayor and West Alexandria Celebration Committee President Carol Lunsford spoke to The Register-Herald prior to Saturday’s gathering and said they believed it was important to have an event this year.

“We thought it was really important, especially this year with all the disappointments people have had, that we do everything possible to make it happen,” Lunsford said. “We were cut short on a couple of our events that we needed to have to earn the money, but we had someone generously come forward and was able to pay the rest of the money that we owed.”

Spectators not only filled the parking lot at Twin Valley South Schools and the grass outside of the football field, but cars lined the streets of West Alexandria, even extending past the village out to U.S. Route 35 for the 15-minute display.

Normally there would have been extensive local options for fireworks, but with concerns about COVID-19 and restrictions in place for these types of events, the majority of displays and July 4th events had been canceled.

With a lack of other events going on, Lunsford said she and the West Alexandria Celebration Committee were pleased with the feedback they received.

“They’ve been great supporters of our events that we were able to have. There were several that we were not able to have,” Lunsford said. “We’re a strong people out here in Preble County, so we’re so glad that we’re able to provide this.”

