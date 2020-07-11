West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Tracy Randolph, Logan Suchland, Lindsay Woodard, Anita Baker, Gunter Lautensleger, Brad Wright, Cliff Johnson, Abby Bailey, Kenley Suchland, Carl Petelle, Carolyn Studebaker, Rylee Ray, Noah Burns, Dusty McCoy,Ava Clark, Lindsey Cole, Nicole Simon, Jayce Mowell, Chyann Kendel, Nick Youngerman, Debbie Elmore, Deb Smith, Ashley Bullen, Amy Guehring, Beth Carter.

Anniversaries this week: David and Jeni Guehring, Dan and Joyce Deeter, David and Marissa Jackson, Dale and Margaret Degler, in memory of Terry and Sandy Chapman

Baked Steak Carryout Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is taking orders for baked steak dinners, Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. Pick up your dinners at the West Alexandria Firehouse, 25 E. Dayton St. Orders consisting of baked steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce and roll will be brought to your car. Drop off orders to The Pin Up Shoppe at 50 W. Second Street, or phone orders to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 by July 8, to ensure you get a dinner. Proceeds will help supply fireworks for the July 4 Party in the Park and cover supplies and new gifts for children at Santa Villa.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calary Baptist Church’s doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit the website at www.cbcwalex.com

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Lutheran has returned to worship and are offering two Sunday morning services allowing for social distancing of up to 50 in attendance; one at 8 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m. as well as one evening service at 5 p.m. in the Chapel. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but will not be required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance. Entrance to the building will be limited to the west side handicapped door, and the west and middle doors to the sanctuary. All other doors will remain locked. Downstairs and upstairs areas will be off limits at this time.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study will run through the summer on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

High School Ministry meets at the parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible Study will meet Saturday, July 18, in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

July’s special offering will go to Birthright of Eaton.

