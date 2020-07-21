West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jim Pemberton, Marilyn Grubb, Jennifer Fleagle, Carolyn Ulrich, Madison French, Paula Bassler, Dorothy Early, Fred Voge, Jeff Thompson, Sue Rivers, Jazmyn Shelton, Brayden Childers, Bryan Wright, Beth Wright, Joshua Chapman, Jace Beneke, Lily Naudascher, Jacob Jackson, Steve Moses, Nancy Erslan.

Anniversaries this week: Ed and Nancy Lockhart, Mike and Jessica Fletcher, Caleb and Abby Walker, Steve and Carol Unger, David and Mary Anderson, Joel and Laura Unger.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the covid-19 pandemic from 10a.m. to 12p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will come out to you and bring your food to you. School supplies are now also available. When you come to the Foodbank let us know for what grades you need supplies. Also, the Foodbank is now open for people in need of clothing. Due to our limited space and for your safety and that of our volunteers, we are implementing the following requirements: Only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 6-8 in the village. No garage sale permits are needed during the Town-Wide Garage Sale dates. Feel free to post your address on this Facebook event if you are having a garage sale. We will have Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days during Oktoberfest week, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 8-10 as well.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10a.m. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required at 20 E. South St.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday 10a.m. Worship Service with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance. Entrance to the building will be limited to the West side handicapped door, and the West and Middle doors to the Sanctuary. All other doors will remain locked. Downstairs and upstairs areas will be off limits at this time.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study will run through the summer on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom.

High School Ministry meets at the Parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible Study will meet every third Saturday in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

July’s special offering will go to Birthright of Eaton.

