Senior edition

EATON — Home Delivered Meals/Meals on Wheels is operating as normal, as are transportation services.

The Decade’s Diner is serving to-go orders only. Call ahead to order your meal, 937-456-4947.

Activities: Upon reopening, we will provide activities on a first-come first-served basis;pre-registration is likely

Homemaking Services are operating as normal.

Information and Referral: Any questions, concerns, a need to talk to someone during this time, or to receive meals, call us at 937-456-4947.

Drive Thru Thursdays: Weekly on Thursdays from 2-3 p.m., the Senior Activities Center is having a drive-thru for our seniors! We miss you, we want to see you, and what a great opportunity for fun with a surprise treat! Drive through each week and get a treat of the day. Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything! We do have a few guidelines: 1. Stay in your car and follow the signs. 2. Do not park and walk up. 3. No one is allowed inside the building. 4. Supplies (treats) are limited. Stop by and see us, while enjoying your treat each week.

HEAP: The Summer Crisis Program has begun, and will be available for eligible households through Sept. 30. The program has expanded to help more Ohioans for this summer cooling season. Learn about eligibility requirements, program benefits and how to apply in OCC’s fact sheet Guidelines: Summer Crisis Program. This fact sheet and many others are available at www.occ.ohio.gov.

If you would be interested in scheduling a virtual presentation on the Summer Crisis Program and other financial assistance programs to help keep utilities connected, please let me know. We can also provide information on consumer rights and responsibilities involving disconnection issues and payment arrangements, as well as utility specific updates during COVID. You can learn more about other OCC presentations at http://www.occ.ohio.gov/content/speakers-bureau.

Please contact Amy at (614) 387-2962 or Amy.Carles@occ.ohio.gov if you have any questions, or contact our Service Navigator, Brittney at 937-456-4947, 937-733-6226

