West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Lisa Greathouse, Penny Petersen, Roger Voge, Tina Rivers, Roy Wysong, Holly Rockefeller, David Ehler, Becky Unger Singer, Linda Seim Coe, Kylie Rice, Emily Meyers, Emily Frei, Jill Utz, Dave Kincer, Danielle Ulrich, Debbie Schmidt, Carlee R. Petelle, Ryan Shelton, Matthew Carpenter

Anniversaries this week: Forest ‘Red’ and Sue Rivers, Ryan Shelton, Jeff and Katy Mohr Sebald, Jim and Emily Ray, Tim and MichelleLaughlin, Don and Carlee Petelle

Police Spaghetti Benefit

A Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner, for pick-up only, will take place on August 29 at the Police Station. Call 839-5245 to reserve dinners. Dinner includes Spaghetti and Meatballs with a choice of Tomato or Alfredo sauce, garlic bread, green beans, applesauce and choice of chocolate or white cake. Cost is $7 for Tomato Sauce dinner, $8 for Alfredo dinner and for children under 10, the kids’ meal is $6. Pick up dinners at the Police Station, 16 N. Main St. between 5-6 p.m. Thank you for your support!

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling, for carry-out only, half a smoked chicken dinners for $7 or 3/4 lb. smoked pork chop dinners for $8 prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Dinners include choice of green beans or baked beans, a dinner roll and applesauce. Pick up on Sunday, Sep. 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St. Order by Sep. 7 to ensure you receive your meals. Orders can be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085 or dropped off in person at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second St. Thank you for supporting this event as all funds raised will be used to help pay for new toys and repairs at Santa Villa, and for July 4 fireworks.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the COVID-19 pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will come out to you and bring your food to you. School supplies are now also available. When you come to the Foodbank let us know for what grades you need supplies. Also, the Foodbank is now open for people in need of clothing. Due to our limited space and for your safety and that of our volunteers, we are implementing the following requirements: Only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

Community Meals are currently offered the second Wednesday of each month; next on Aug. 12 between 5-6p.m. We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10a.m. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required at 20 E. South St.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday 10:30 a.m. Worship Service with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance. Entrance to the building will be limited to the West side handicapped door, and the West and Middle doors to the Sanctuary. All other doors will remain locked. Downstairs and upstairs areas will be off limits at this time.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study will run through the summer on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom.

High School Ministry meets at the Parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on August 15, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

To publish any West Alexandria community, family, club, organization, or church news or events, contact Mary Lunsford at meeerylou@yahoo.com