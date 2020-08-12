Camden community blood drive, Aug. 22

CAMDEN – The Camden community will sponsor a blood drive Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Southern Baptist Church Family Center, 35 North Liberty St., Camden to help maintain the summer blood supply. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donor” face mask and the “It’s Time to Save A Life” t-shirt. You will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

CBC needs donors to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the blood supply. Blood drive cancellations, relocations, and limitations, combined with high summer usage at area hospitals, continue to challenge blood collections.

CBC is also asking more COVID-19 survivors to consider donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now accepting donors who have tested positive by blood test for COVID-19 antibodies. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.