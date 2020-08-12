PCYF donates $1,000 to Preble County Imagination Library

EATON — The Preble County Youth Foundation (PCYF) recently announced its support of the Preble County Imagination Library.

“The potential impact of the Imagination Library for preschool children and their education is great. The partnerships the United Way and The Preble County District Library have made to strengthen this program gives the Imagination Library credibility in our eyes and worthy of our support. The purpose of the Imagination Library fits within our foundation’s vision to fund and build partnerships that offer positive activities, opportunities and community for children and their families,” Bill Dues, PCYF Chairman, said.

The Preble County Imagination Library is a program that delivers a free, age-appropriate book, directly to the home of a child ages birth to five each month.

“Since launching in March 2020, the program has enrolled over 600 children in Preble County. We are grateful for the various partnerships and support we have received throughout the community to make this program sustainable for many years to come,” -Alexa Joyce, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, said.

For just $25, one can sponsor a child for a year. For more information about supporting the program, contact Joyce at 937-456-7174. Parents and caregivers with age eligible children are urged to enroll their child by simply visiting ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll.

The PCYF is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to invest in programs and facilities that give the community and its children better opportunities for the future. This work is ongoing and donations go fully toward programming right here in Preble County. For more information on how you or your business can contribute to Preble County’s future, contact the PCYF at 937-472-0089 or pcyfoundation@yahoo.com.