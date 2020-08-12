Senior edition

EATON — Drive Thru Thursdays: We are enjoying seeing on Wednesdays at our drive thru! Keep stopping by to get your free treat! We have given away pretzels, ice cream, cookies with a grab bag from United HealthCare. Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m., the Senior Activities Center is having a drive thru for our seniors. Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

Zoom Yoga Classes: Holly is teaching free chair yoga on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for 20 to 30 minutes. Call the Senior Activities Center to sign up and get the zoom link. 937-456-4947

Zoom Belly Dancing Classes: Maria is teaching free belly dancing classes on Tuesdays, starting in September, at 10 a.m. for 20-30 minutes. Call the Senior Activities Center to sign up and get the zoom link, 937-456-4947.

Home Delivered Meals / Meals on Wheels: Normal Status

Transportation: Normal Status

Decade’s Diner: To Go only. Check out or Facebook page for daily menu and weekly dessert specials. Call ahead to order your meal, 937-456-4947.

Activities: Upon reopening, we will provide activities on a first come first served basis, pre-registration is likely.

Homemaking Services: Normal Status

Information and Referral: Any questions, concerns, have a need to talk to someone during this time, or receive meals, call us at 937-456-4947.

Let us know if you need anything, we are here to help!

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ for the most up to date information.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.