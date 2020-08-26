Senior news

Staying Healthy: Staying Healthy is designed to support adults age 60 and older who are unable to prepare meals and lack meal support at home or in their community. To serve older adults with greatest economic and social need, this initiative will place emphasis on low-income older adults as well as older Ohioans living in rural areas; with severe disabilities; with limited English-speaking ability; and with Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders.

PCCOA is offering Breakfast as part of the Staying Healthy Program. Monday thru Friday (starting September 1, 2020), between the hours of 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Each day has a specific meal. You must pre-register the day before, as limited spots are available. Also, it is curbside pick up only. We only ask for a donation of $2.50, if you are able to give. Each meal is designed to be 1/3 of your daily diet.

Drive Thru Thursdays: We are enjoying seeing on Wednesdays at our drive thru! Keep stopping by to get your free treat! We have given away pretzels, ice cream, cookies with a grab bag from United HealthCare. Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. the Senior Activities Center is having a drive thru for our seniors! Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

Zoom Yoga Classes: Holly is teaching free chair yoga on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for 20-30 minutes starting in September. Call the Senior Activities Center to sign up and get the zoom link! 937-456-4947

Zoom Belly Dancing Classes: Maria is teaching free belly dancing classes on Tuesdays, starting in September, at 10 a.m. for 20-30 minutes. Call the Senior Activities Center to sign up and get the zoom link, 937-456-4947

Transportation: We are transporting clients to doctors’ appointments, the YMCA (which is considered a medical treatment), and dialysis. We are able to take regular wheelchairs, but not travel or motorized wheelchairs.

HEAP: The Summer Crisis Program has begun, and will be available for eligible households through Sept. 30, 2020. The program has expanded to help more Ohioans for this summer cooling season. Learn about eligibility requirements, program benefits and how to apply in OCC’s fact sheet Guidelines: Summer Crisis Program. This fact sheet and many others are available at www.occ.ohio.gov.

If you would be interested in scheduling a virtual presentation on the Summer Crisis Program and other financial assistance programs to help keep utilities connected, please let me know. We can also provide information on consumer rights and responsibilities involving disconnection issues and payment arrangements, as well as utility specific updates during COVID. You can learn more about other OCC presentations at http://www.occ.ohio.gov/content/speakers-bureau.

Please contact Amy at (614) 387-2962 or Amy.Carles@occ.ohio.gov if you have any questions, or contact our Service Navigator, Brittney at 937-456-4947, 937-733-6226.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly "Senior Scene" newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.