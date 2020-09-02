West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Bill Kastens, Donnie French, Everett Lee, Cathy Habekost Snyder, Joe Wall, Jasmine Hoskins, Sophia Naudascher, Joyce Tuthill, Wyatt House, Gentry Holcomb, Darla McLaughlin, Ray Buchanan, Chris Dawson, Heather Henemyre, Trudy Mowell, Joshua Spencer, Traci Sagester, Ridge Petelle, Sean Bassler.

Anniversaries this week: Dan and Paula Bassler, Curt and Celeste Caplinger, Brian and Kim DeVilbliss, Devin and Taylor Smith, Sean and Leslie Bassler, Dave and Darla Weber, Lance and Tyler Pemberton.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling, for carry-out only, half a smoked chicken dinners for $7 or 3/4lb. smoked pork chop dinners for $8 prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Dinners include choice of green beans or baked beans, a dinner roll and applesauce. Pick up on Sunday, Sept. 13, between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the WA Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St.

Order by Sept. 7 to ensure you receive your meals. Orders can be phoned-in to Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085 or dropped off in person at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second St. Thank you for supporting this event as all funds raised will be used to help pay for new toys and repairs at Santa Villa, and for July 4 fireworks.

EMS Blood Drive

It’s time to save lives, be a hero and donate blood at West Alexandria EMS at 8 Marty Lane on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please use link http://www.donortime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE to register.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the covid-19 pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will come out to you and bring your food to you.

School supplies are now also available. When you come to the Foodbank, let us know for what grades you need supplies. Also, the Foodbank is now open for people in need of clothing. Due to our limited space and for your safety and that of our volunteers, we are implementing the following requirements: Only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Community meals will be offered the first Wednesday of each month, next on Sept. 2, from 5-6:30 p.m. Meals will be available for carry-out in the back of the church. We will deliver to the cars and walk-ups for the first 100 people at 22 E. Oak St.

St. John Church

Community Meals, next on Sept. 9, are currently offered the second Wednesday of each month between 5-6 p.m. We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required at 20 E. South St.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11a.m. and 6p.m., and Wednesdays at 7p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Marie Reynolds Scholarship

Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Applications are available and can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door and on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary. The completed application and the required documents are due no later than Oct. 30 and can be returned to the Church Secretary’s office or mailed to Salem Lutheran Church, 70 W. Dayton St. The Finance Committee will review the completed applications. Awards will be made in early January. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Chesney at (937) 336-2027 or salemchurchtreasurer@yahoo.com

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday 10:30 a.m. Worship Service with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on YouTube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance. Entrance to the building will be limited to the West side handicapped door, and the West and Middle doors to the Sanctuary. All other doors will remain locked. Downstairs and upstairs areas will be off limits at this time.

Sunday service is available on YouTube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study will run through the summer on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom.

High School Ministry meets at the Parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study normally meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m., next on Sept. 19, in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

August Special Offerings will go to WACOCA to help with community needs.