Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Senior Center has several great opportunities for seniors, even though they are not open to the public at this time.

Chronic Disease Workshop

We are able to provide this six week self-management of chronic disease workshop over the phone! If you want support in managing your health, communication, and even taking action on ideas, this is a great workshop for you! Call to sign up, spots are limited, 937-456-4947. This course starts Sept. 21 at 2 p.m., and will run for six consecutive weeks. You must be able to commit to the majority of the six weeks.

Staying Healthy

Staying Healthy is designed to support adults age 60 and older who are unable to prepare meals and lack meal support at home or in their community. To serve older adults with greatest economic and social need, this initiative will place emphasis on low-income older adults as well as older Ohioans living in rural areas; with severe disabilities; with limited English-speaking ability; and with Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders.

PCCOA is offering Breakfast as part of the Staying Healthy Program. Monday thru Friday (starting Sept. 1), between the hours of 8-10 a.m. Each day has a specific meal. You must pre-register the day before, as limited spots are available. Also, it is curbside pick up only. We only ask for a donation of $2.50, if you are able to give. Each meal is designed to be 1/3 of your daily diet.

Drive Thru Thursdays

We are enjoying seeing on Wednesdays at our drive thru! Keep stopping by to get your free treat! We have given away pretzels, ice cream, cookies, brownies, and often time grab brags with even more gifts inside. Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. the Senior Activities Center is having a drive thru for our seniors! Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

Zoom Yoga Classes

Holly is teaching free chair yoga on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for 20-30 minutes starting in September. Call the Senior Activities Center to sign up and get the zoom link! 937-456-4947

Zoom Belly Dancing Classes

Maria is teaching free belly dancing classes on Tuesdays, starting in September, at 10 a.m. for 20-30 minutes. Call the Senior Activities Center to sign up and get the zoom link, 937-456-4947

Transportation

We are transporting clients to doctors’ appointments, the YMCA (which is considered a medical treatment), and dialysis. We are able to take regular wheelchairs, but not travel or motorized wheelchairs.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.