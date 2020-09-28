Benis retiring from DM Tools & Plastics, Inc.

LEWISBURG — On July 31, DM Tool & Plastics, Inc./Bulldog Tools, Inc. recognized and honored their very first employee and friend, Daniel Benis in his retirement.

Daniel started his career with owner Dennis Meyer in 1976 in a farm outbuilding before DM Tool & Plastics was an official company.

It has variably been quoted that success, or luck, is when preparation meets opportunity. Starting such a venture usually demands long exhausting hours, landing customers, pursuing leads, and lots of planning. It soon became clear Dennis would need assistance meeting his goals, then along came a former co-worker with a similar background. Daniel decided to take a leap of faith and signed on with Dennis.

When it was just the two of them, Daniel remembers days that lasted from sun up to sun down. Shutting off machines and phase converters and walking out of the shop to fireflies and chirping crickets in the dark. He remembers working holidays, one particular, a Memorial Day and watching the Indy 500 as he ran back and forth between two machines.

“There weren’t any guarantees of success, and all Dennis and I could hope for was someday there would be a decent payday,” Daniel said.

Today, Dennis Meyer, his family, and DM Tool & Plastics, are showing Dan their appreciate for all his hard work, years of dedication, and outstanding attendance to the company with a beautiful white 2020 loaded Scatpack Charger 485.

Dan’s knowledge and expertise in this trade will be missed by all who have had the privilege of working side by side with him.

DM Tool & Plastics, Inc. in its second generation strives to be a leader within the industry, and with dedicated employees like Daniel Benis, it makes all the effort worth it!

Benis https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/web1_Benis.jpg Benis Submitted