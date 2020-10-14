West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Cory Bassler, Cooper Mohr, Andy Fudge, Jeff Rivers, Willy Dawson, Dianna Beneke, Becky Hootman, Patty Perry, Charlie Voge, Judy Corn, Kaylee Dennison, Karen Eby, Tina Wagers, Lois Oligee and in memory of Terry Chapman.

Anniversaries this week: Tim and Darlene Bassler, Skeeter and Shelley Dougherty.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday. Observing social distancing, doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. on US Rt 35 W. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8.

Orders need to be placed by Oct. 20 to ensure you get a dinner. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number.

Trick or Treat Beggar’s Night

Beggar’s Night will be Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. It is not known at this time whether there will be a parade through town or a costume judging.

Lion’s Club Apple Butter

The famous Lion’s Club Apple Butter is now available from any Lion’s Club member, the Twin Valley Bank, Farmersville Barber Shop and the Rowe’s Feed Store in New Lebanon.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring their 38th annual Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday starting Sept. 27 through Nov. 22. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 336-1618, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. The Hunt is open to youth, 12-18 years of age who have completed a Hunter Education Course. Proof of Certification is required. The Hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasant per hunt. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 533-3226, Paul Price at 248-1083 or Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618 for more information.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will come out to you and bring your food to you. School supplies are now also available. When you come to the Foodbank let us know for what grades you need supplies. Also, the Foodbank is now open for people in need of clothing.

Due to our limited space and for your safety and that of our volunteers, we are implementing the following requirements: Only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Community meals will be offered the first Wednesday of each month from 5-6:30p.m. Meals will be available for carry-out in the back of the church. We will deliver to the cars and walk-ups for the first 100 people at 22 E. Oak St.

St. John Church

Community Meals, next on Oct. 14, are currently offered the second Wednesday of each month between 5-6 p.m. We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required at 20 E. South St.

Calvary Baptist Church

Please joins us for a Ground Breaking Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers Drive.

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Marie Reynolds Scholarship

Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Applications are available at Salem Lutheran Church on the Secretary’s door, as well as on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary. The completed application and the required documents are due no later than Oct. 30 and can be returned to the Church Secretary’s office or mailed to Salem Lutheran Church, 70 W. Dayton St. The Finance Committee will review the completed applications. Awards will be made in early January. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Chesney at salemchurchtreasurer@yahoo.com

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on YouTube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance.

Sunday service is available on YouTube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School Ministry meets at the Parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer. The next meeting will be Oct. 17.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

The October Special Offering will go to the Community Action Partnership Thanksgiving Meal at he Fairgrounds.