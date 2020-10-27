PCHS holds Haunted Hayride

PREBLE COUNTY — This month, the Preble County Historical Society hosted their third annual Haunted Hayride Event.

This year, things were a little bit different, but in order to respect the Preble County Public Health, and all of the state guidelines, all safety precautions were implemented and followed by all of the guests and volunteers.

“This year, we also added a Haunted Trail,” Director Lisa White said. “This helped spread the groups out and provide a safe distance for families plus give those returning year after year something new and exciting to participate in.”

Harold Niehaus, Board President, and the caretakers Taylour Steinhurst and Gabe Brown spent weeks developing the trails for these events. All were a complete success.

Even with cancelling one of the nights due to severe weather, the PCHS still hit a record for tickets sold. We cannot thank the community enough for supporting us, and showing us that even in the midst of the unknown and struggles of the world, we can still find a way to get things done.

Alexandra Bettker, Eaton High School Sophomore as the clown from “IT.” https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_PCHS_Hayride.jpeg Alexandra Bettker, Eaton High School Sophomore as the clown from “IT.” Submitted