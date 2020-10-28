TVS-MVCTC FFA members receive American degrees

Twin Valley South MVCTC-FFA is proud to have two members receiving the high honor that comes along with achieving the American FFA degree.

Kaleb Cornett graduated from Twin Valley South in 2019 and earned the degree through working over 1,200 hours in his placement SAE at Cornett Custom Concrete. William (Tommy) Schleiger graduated from Twin Valley South in 2018 and earned the degree through working over 1,800 hours at his placement SAE, O’Reilly’s.

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence.

This year 4,136 American Degrees were awarded. Twin Valley South MVCTC- FFA adds Cornett and Schleiger’s names to the list of 20 other members who have earned this degree since the chapter’s founding in 1964.

Both gentlemen are to be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-29, held virtually.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee.

Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities.

Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree. Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

Schleiger (left) and Cornett (right)