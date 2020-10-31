PCBDD holds Track N Treat

EATON — The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities partnered with over 25 partners to host its annual Track N Treat event at Fort St. Clair on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The City of Eaton provided the PCBDD with a location that would meet current COVID-19 recommendations at Fort St. Clair, and the Preble County Health Department approved plans for a drive thru.

The theme for this year’s event was “What’s Your Superpower?”

In only a little over two weeks, the community pulled together to donate over 46,000 pieces of candy, the and PCBDD was able to hand out over 1,600 goodie bags.

Additionally, a call went out for “All Superheroes,” and the community responded against with over 159 volunteers and over 480 volunteer hours. Over 386 cars went through Fort St. Clair to collect Halloween goodies.

“We at the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities are thankful for all the support our community showed,” PCBDD Community Education/Special Projects Coordinator Maria Morgan said. “So many answered ‘The Call.’”

386 cars came through for the event at Fort St. Clair https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_PCBDD_TOT.jpeg 386 cars came through for the event at Fort St. Clair Submitted