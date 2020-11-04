West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: RaeAnne Caplinger, Pam Montgomery, Libby Bowman, Rebekah Voge, Alexandra Cornett, Bruce Cunningham, Chris Landwehr, Aleesha Voge, Carl Beneke, Abby Walker, Derek McCoy-Dudas, Ginny Schenck, Wendy Chesney, John Dunker, Jared Rivers, Abbie Bassler, LeAnne Johnson, Bexley Durkle, Tricia Arndts, Camryn Pemberton and Eric Voge.

Anniversaries this week: Bill and Jean Deleranko, Todd and Sharon McKee.

AKS Small Business Saturday

Alpha Kappa Sorority will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton St. Local ladies with lots of unique crafts, AKS candied nuts and fresh pecans, almonds and cashews, home decor, jewelry from Piper Street Boutique, Thirty One, Color Street, Joiya, Scentsy, Beauty Counter Skin Care and Makeup, Pope Creations, holiday items, a childrens’ activity table and much more. Masks are required.

Quarter Auction

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Quarter Auction, using tickets, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the Auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Money raised for this event will help to purchase new toys to give to children at Christmas in Santa Villa. All events are subject to change due to COVID. Follow us on Facebook for the most up to date information.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday. Observing social distancing, doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Lion’s Club Apple Butter

The famous Lion’s Club Apple Butter is now available from any Lion’s Club member, the Twin Valley Bank, Farmersville Barber Shop and the Rowe’s Feed Store in New Lebanon.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring their 38th annual Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday starting Sept. 27 through Nov. 22. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 336-1618, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will come out to you and bring your food to you. School supplies are now also available. When you come to the Foodbank let us know for what grades you need supplies. Also, the Foodbank is now open for people in need of clothing.

Due to our limited space and for your safety and that of our volunteers, we are implementing the following requirements: Only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

We have changed the time of our community meal. The next community meal will be Nov. 4 from 5-6 p.m. The first 75 people will be served through the drive thru meals will be offered the first Wednesday of each month, from 5-6:30 p.m. Meals will be available for carry-out in the back of the church. We will deliver to the cars and walk-ups for the first 100 people at 22 E. Oak St.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required at 20 E. South St.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance.

Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School Ministry meets at the Parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

The October Special Offering will go to the Community Action Partnership Thanksgiving Meal at the Fairgrounds.