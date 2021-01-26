Trail hires winterguard director

NEW PARIS — Effective Jan. 11, National Trail has hire a new winterguard director: Lisa White.

White is the current director for the Eaton High School fall and winter program and has more than twenty-five years experience in this sport.

“Coaching is my passion. Students are my passion,” White said. “The performing arts allow students to express their feelings through music and movement, how could you not love that?”

This will be the first time that the students will compete in the winter program. Typically, the program has between five and seven students participating. By adding the competition aspect as well as opening it up to students in fifth through 12th grade, they have almost tripled in size.

Students met for their first rehearsal on Jan. 13 where they started this years routine entitled Colors of the Wind, a story from the Disney classic Pocahontas. Trail will be competing in the Mid-Eastern Performance Association circuit virtually this season.

National Trail winterguard. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_Color_Guard.jpeg National Trail winterguard. Submitted