West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Donella Hobbs, Katie Lunsford, Seth Petersen, Tina Strong Kendel, Gabrielle Gonella, Taylor Wellbaum, Kelli Wright, Angi Lowe, Billie Gebers, Tony Price, Judy Wright, Susie Deeter, Addyson Bassler, Sherry Spencer, Zoey Beneke, Aiden Simpson, Olivia Shelton, Leslie Bassler, Lindsay Watson, Scott Watson, Dakota Eury, Chandler Ulrich, Amy Thorpe, Rhonda Wright, Helen Sollenberger and Curt Caplinger.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. on U.S Route 35 West. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4 lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Dinners need to be preordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday from March 15 to April 18, except on Easter. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Visit: www.tvrgclub.org, contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Library

Free Kids and Teens Grab and Go Kits are available at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Instructions can be downloaded at http://preblelibrary.org

BINGO

BINGO at the WA Firehouse is cancelled until notified.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, is meeting every Monday at 4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Masks are required. Children must be at least 8 years old or in third grade to compete at the Preble County Junior Fair. Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks and games. Our advisors assist with all domestic, miscellaneous, and some animal projects. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10a.m. to 12p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will bring your food to you. If inside access is needed, only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

We have in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Heine presiding.

Lenten services are held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through March 24. March 24 will be our Holden Evening Prayer Service at 7 p.m. consisting of a contemplative candlelit service, music and short message.

A Maundy Thursday Service with Holy Communion and stripping of the altar at 7 p.m. will take place April 1.

Easter Sunrise Service takes place at 7 a.m. on April 4.

April 11 worship time will change to 9 a.m. for our second Sunday of Easter.

Jan Spitler is still heading up the Sleep Mat Project for the Homeless each month in our fellowship area.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube

Lenten Services will take place every Wednesday at 7p.m. through March 24.

Maundy Thursday service and Holy Communion will take place April 1 at 7p.m.

Good Friday service will take place April 2 at 7p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4, begins with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship service with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m.

Easter Lilies $8 and Mums $7.25 can be ordered on the sign-up sheet beside the flower book in the church Library, due by March 21. To phone-in your order, contact Jean at 937-620-7394. We will be decorating our sanctuary this Easter with these lilies and mums from Stockslagers, which can be taken home afterward.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study now meets on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on March 20, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.