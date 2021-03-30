West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Buz Miller turns 100 on April 1. Paige Holthaus, Rob Turpin, Emily Linsley, Melissa Johnson, Dan Deeter Sr., Ashley Clymer Frei, Ross Childers, Samantha Rivers, Tyler Wright, Elisa Weber, Lynn Voge, John Bassler, Jesse Nickell, Wendy Karns Malone, Rebecca Koeller Suggs, Cheryl Harmon and Amy Martin.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

The West Alexandria Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m. on the west side practice fields behind the Twin Valley South facilities. There will be prizes for each age category. Bring your own basket or bag to collect the hidden eggs in.

BINGO

BINGO at the WA Firehouse is cancelled until notified.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, April 11 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. on U.S 35 W. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8.

Dinners need to be pre-ordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1p.m. each Sunday from March 15 to April 18, except on Easter. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Visit: www.tvrgclub.org, contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, meets every Monday at 4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Masks are required. Children must be at least eight years old or in third grade to compete at the Preble County Junior Fair. New members welcome! Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks, games, and some community service. Our advisors assist with all domestic, miscellaneous, and some animal projects. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will bring your food to you. If inside access is needed, only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

We have in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Heine presiding.

A Maundy Thursday Service with Holy Communion and stripping of the altar will take place at 7 p.m. on April 1.

Good Friday service takes place Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunrise Service takes place at 7 a.m. on April 4.

April 11 worship time will change to 9 a.m., for our second Sunday of Easter.

Sleep Mat Project will resume Saturday, April 17 from 9-11 a.m.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube

Sign-ups for the Youth Summer Trip are open. We will be partnering with Adventure Serve Ministries in Kentucky and doing a wilderness trip. The dates for the trip are June 13-19 and will include rock climbing, repelling, caving, whitewater rafting, two days of hiking and swimming, showers under waterfalls, and sleeping in tents or hammocks! Representatives from Adventure Serve will accompany us at all times. Check out www.adventureserve.org for more information.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study now meets on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.