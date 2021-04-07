West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Seth Baker, Michael Cress, Shirley Web, Nancy Gardner, Gail Parks Denlinger, Polly Voge, Hannah Mershon, Mark Unger, Joel Unger, Tammy Straszheim, Dr. John Ulrich, Sylvia Marcum, Tara Smith, Claire Fergus, Wayne Henemyre, Tate Ray, Wesley Studebaker, Gabe Hale, Nedra Whitworth, Sean Shortes, Bryan Day, Abigail Crouse and in memory of Charles Schmidt.

Anniversaries this week: Jay and Rosalie Unger, Brian and Jeanne Via, Tyler and Kelsey Lee.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt Winners

Walking through age 3: First place Kye MIlls, Second place Cali Mills, Third place Amalita Werner.

Winners, ages 4-6: First place Ben David Meers, Second place Curtis Taylor, Third place Tucker Emrick.

Ages 7-12 winners: First place Thaddeus Baker, Second place Maci Jaeggi, Third place, Peyton Perdue.

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

West Alexandria Kiwanis will be holding their annual Chicken BBQ dinner Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Peace Park, at Santa Villa. Carry-out only dinners are $8 each. Call 937-839-4085 to reserve your orders.

WABO Clean Up

West Alexandria Community Volunteers will meet for their first Community Clean Up at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the WABO ball fields. There will be a second Clean Up on Saturday, April 17 at 8 a.m. and a third Clean Up at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Come get involved in bettering your park for the kids in our community.

BINGO

BINGO at the WA Firehouse is cancelled until notified.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, April 11 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. on U.S 35 W. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8.

Dinners need to be pre-ordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1p.m. each Sunday from March 15 to April 18, except on Easter. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Visit: www.tvrgclub.org, contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Library

Kids, Teens and Adults free Grab and Go Kits are available at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Instructions can be downloaded at http://preblelibrary.org.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, meets every Monday at 4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Masks are required. Children must be at least eight years old or in third grade to compete at the Preble County Junior Fair. New members welcome! Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks, games, and some community service. Our advisors assist with all domestic, miscellaneous, and some animal projects. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will bring your food to you. If inside access is needed, only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

We have in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Heine presiding.

April 11 worship time will change to 9 a.m., for our second Sunday of Easter.

Sleep Mat Project will resume Saturday, April 17 from 9-11 a.m.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube

Sign-ups for the Youth Summer Trip are open. We will be partnering with Adventure Serve Ministries in Kentucky and doing a wilderness trip. The dates for the trip are June 13-19 and will include rock climbing, repelling, caving, whitewater rafting, two days of hiking and swimming, showers under waterfalls, and sleeping in tents or hammocks! Representatives from Adventure Serve will accompany us at all times. Check out www.adventureserve.org for more information.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study now meets on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship. Join us next on Saturday, April 17 in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

