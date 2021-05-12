West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Kasen Cole, Susan Ackerman, Jandee Mowell, Lisa Crowe, Rob Lee, The Reverend Dan Merson, Nolan Hale, Jason Sarver, Lincoln Arndts, Scarlett Studebaker, Oliver Wells, Alex Beneke, Wyatt Fletcher, Addison Frei, Evelyn Strong, Lisa Crowe, Justin Chorazewitz, Dustin Corwin, in memory of Emilie Schmidt, and in memory of Kit Miller.

Anniversaries this week: Carl and Kathi Petelle, Steve and Cathy Snyder, David and Rhonda Haines, Jen and Alice Buchanan-Siefker, Howard and Emily Hale.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, May 23, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. on U.S. 35 W. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks.

Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Dinners need to be pre-ordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number.

Quarter Ticket Auction

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Quarter Auction on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the West Alexandria Fire Department, 25 E. Dayton Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Funds raised will help provide new gifts for children at Santa Villa and fireworks for July 4. Paddles will be $2 each. We will be using tickets in place of quarters. Each ticket costs just one quarter. Using tickets makes the event function more smoothly. Food will be provided by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs.

Anyone wishing to donate items for the Quarter Auction are encouraged to contact Carol Lunsford, 839-4085 or drop items off at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Please follow all current COVID guidelines.

K-9 Jackpot

Southwest Regional K-9 Training Group INC. is sponsoring a Jackpot fundraiser on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Education Drive to assist retired law enforcement K-9s with vet medical bills in emergency situations. First place winner will be selected by a Southwest K-9, while all other winners will be drawn. If all tickets are not sold, winners will be paid on a percentage scale at 5p.m. If any COVID-19 restrictions require us to adjust for the public coming inside, we will Facebook Live the drawings.

First Prize: $2,000 drawing at noon. Second Prize: $500 drawing at 2 p.m. Third Prize: $200 drawing at 3 p.m. Fourth Prize $50 drawing at 4 p.m. Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $20 each.

Library

Kids, Teens and Adults free Grab and Go Kits are available at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Instructions can be downloaded at http://preblelibrary.org.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. every Sunday. The next WACOCA meeting will take place May 25 at 7 p.m. Anyone who likes to crochet and wants to be part of a giving ministry, we need you to join The Sleep Mat Project, which meets every third Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. John’s Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Carolyn at 839-4350 or Earla at 839-7203.

Community Christian Church

Join us for a Mother’s Day Purse Auction and Luncheon on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. There is no charge, but reservation is required. There will be food, fun, fellowship, door prizes and purses! We are excited to have special quest speakers, Dawson Brubaker and Pam Burnside. All proceeds from the auction will go towards Dawon’s World Race Mission Trip. For lunch, we will have a variety salad bar and peach cobbler. To make a reservation, you can message our page or message or text Jenny Lovely at 937-219-4410.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30a.m. indoors, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube.

Sign-ups for the Youth Summer Trip are open. We will be partnering with Adventure Serve Ministries in Kentucky and doing a wilderness trip. The dates for the trip are June 13-19 and will include rock climbing, repelling, caving, whitewater rafting, two days of hiking and swimming, showers under waterfalls, and sleeping in tents or hammocks! Representatives from Adventure Serve will accompany us at all times. Check out www.adventureserve.org for more information.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:30a.m., next on May 15, for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.