West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Irene Graham, Tim Bassler, Carter Fletcher, Rylee Sagester, David Jackson, Judy Bassler, Audrey Suchland, Mabel Krusynski, Chandler Napier, Lex Woodard, Kupur Weber, Contin Keathley, Marshall Keathley, Anna Elizabeth Maalouf, Jesse Dawson, Chris Comer, Teresa Clayton-Bryan, Katie Blankenship, Kristin Koeller, Amy Pemberton, Maddie Johnson, Jamie Day, Lindley Johnson, in memory of Jim Johnson, in memory of Leo Beneke and in memory of Barbara Ulrich.

Anniversaries this week: Gary and Kathryn Baker, Randy and Karen Ehler, Joel and Becky Hootman, Dick and Jean Campbell, Josh and Alexis Chapman.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Santa Villa, 70 E. Dayton Street. Food is prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs.

Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Dinners need to be pre-ordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number.

All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. If you would like to donate, we are in need of funds at this time.

K-9 Jackpot

Southwest Regional K-9 Training Group INC. is sponsoring a Jackpot fundraiser on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Education Drive to assist retired law enforcement K-9s with vet medical bills in emergency situations. First place winner will be selected by a Southwest K-9, while all other winners will be drawn. If all tickets are not sold, winners will be paid on a percentage scale at 5p.m. If any COVID-19 restrictions require us to adjust for the public coming inside, we will Facebook Live the drawings.

First Prize: $2,000 drawing at noon. Second Prize: $500 drawing at 2 p.m. Third Prize: $200 drawing at 3 p.m. Fourth Prize $50 drawing at 4 p.m. Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $20 each.

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club

This report is from Claire Rhoades, Reporter and 4-H member of Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club.

We are so excited to be moving toward the Preble County Junior Fair. Here is an update of what we’ve been doing and enjoying as a club. We’ve gone over many changes and dates for the fair.

In April, we passed out Butter Braid forms for a fundraiser and performed community service by cleaning Peace Park. Each week, we met at Salem Lutheran Church and played games and then split into our groups to go over things that were important.

On May 3, we turned in our Butter Braid fundraising forms, we practiced interviewing for the fair and then played a game. On May 10, we played Heads Up 7 Up and split into our groups. On May 17, we played a game, quizzed each other on 4-H facts, and talked about the club constitution. We had a safety report and then handed out awards for the people who sold Butter Braids. We then split into our groups.

May 31 was our final group meeting before the summer schedule begins. For our latest fundraiser, we are selling a variety of flavors of salsa in 26 oz. jars at $10 each. Salsa varieties include Blueberry Peach, Honey Apple, and Roasted Garlic.

Contact any member or Head Advisor Carol Lunsford, at 937-839-4085, to purchase salsa and support our 4-H club. Listed below is the schedule for our summer meetings each Monday leading up to the week of the Fair. Please Contact Fred for Shooting Sports meeting times.

Summer Schedule:

12:30-1 p.m: Special interest when needed.

1-2 p.m: Sewing, or if you need materials or books.

2-4 p.m: Cooking, or if you need recipes or books.

4:30-5:30 p.m: Rabbits and poultry, or if you need animals at the Fairgrounds in the Rabbit Pavillion. There will also be a few Saturday meetings as needed

Independence Royalty Contest

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is proud to sponsor the First Annual Independence Royalty Contest during the July 4 Party in the Park.

Age Categories are as follows: Walking-3 years: Mr/Miss, 4-6 years: Duke/Duchess, 7-9 years: Prince/Princess, Grades 9-12: King/Queen. There will be a $10 Entry Fee per participant. Interviews will take place on July 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Santa Villa in Peace Park with the results announced at 4 p.m. on Independence Day. While not required, Americana attire is encouraged for this competition.

Each child entered will be welcomed to participate in the lighted parade before the firework show. Each category winner will receive a crown, sash, and an additional prize. Email creechkelsey26@gmail.com or message the event page for registration information with “Royalty Contest” in the subject line. Individual interview times will be communicated after registration is received.

Pop With a Cop

Come to Smith Street Park and have Pop With a Cop on Friday, July 2 from 6-7 p.m. for some popcorn. Our fist Pop With a Cop was June 4 and included pop and chips. While you’re there, enjoy a game of PIG basketball, toss a frisbee, throw a football or just hang out and get to know the officers. Come on Friday, Aug. 6 from 6-7 p.m. for popsicles as well. Sponsored by the West Alexandria Police Association.

July 4 Party in the Park

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the Tenth Annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on July 4 from 1-7 p.m. The party will kick off at 1 p.m. with numerous activities, crafts, and food vendors.

The Car Show will take place at Peace Park from 1-7 p.m. with entries at $10 per vehicle. Prizes will be announced at 7 p.m. for the top 5 cars, top 3 trucks, top 3 motorcycles and top 3 tractors, as well as a Best of Show. We are accepting craft and baked-good vendors at $10 per booth, and food concession vendors for $25.

At 9 p.m. the Lighted Parade will line up at Salem Lutheran Church. Decorate your bike, wagon, car, truck, motorcycle, golf cart, or even yourself. All you need to do to participate is simply add some lights, and show up at the line-up on time.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Twin Valley Schools brought to you by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee. No entrance before 8:30 p.m. No blankets, chairs, or standing in parking spots. Only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the football practice field. No vendors or restrooms will be available at the Fireworks portion of the event. Please no pets. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted. Please follow all current COVID 19 restrictions. Participants attend at your own risk.

Library

Our Summer Reading Program includes kids, teens and adults, starting June 1. Stop in to sign up or visit online https://preblelibrary.beanstack.org/

Stop in to pick up this month’s flower magnet kit. If you collect stamps for all 12 months’ magnets in 2021, you’ll be entered for a grand prize drawing. Contact the W. Alex branch at 533-4095 and pick up in person or curbside.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

WACOCA July 4 Church Service

There will be a public community church service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, in Peace Park. Plan to bring your own chair, although there will be chairs available.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. every Sunday at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Anyone who likes to crochet and wants to be part of a giving ministry where plastic grocery sacks are given new life by turning them into crocheted sleep mats for the homeless, we need you. Join The Sleep Mat Project, which meets every third Saturday, next on June 19, at 9 a.m. in St. John’s Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Carolyn at 839-4350 or Earla at 839-7203.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

June Special Offering has been designated to be sent to the WACOCA.