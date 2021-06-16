Preble County YMCA blood drive set for June 22

EATON — Help Community Blood Center prevent a severe blood shortage by donating at the Preble County YMCA community blood drive Tuesday, June 22, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT — Greatest of All Time” t-shirt.

CBC is facing its most severe blood shortage since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Usage has outpaced collections of type O blood and CBC is struggling to average the 300 donors per day necessary to meet area hospital demands.

Many corporate and community-sponsored blood drives are not at normal size, despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Summer is under way with the traditional challenges of vacation travel, outdoor activities, and increased emergency room usage.

CBC needs new donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.