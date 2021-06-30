West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Steve Snyder, Carter Haines, Michael Meyers, Brynlee Unger, Logan Mershon, Laura Unger, Dee Mattis, Mosley Bassler, Glen Byrd, Charlotte Smith, Kim Johnson, Emmett Byrd, Nancy Rosell, Jessica Willis, Madison Linder, Nathan Holthaus, Dave Eury, Landon Bailey, Presley Holthaus, Rodney Creech, Jennifer Harris, Tonna Thompson Miller and in memory of Mary Maxon.

Anniversaries this week: Mike and Karen Studebaker, Ralf and Cary Cooper Mohr, Jim and Julia Jones, Lance and Jandee Mowell, Matthew and Kathleen King, Jack and Diane Walker.

Pop With a Cop

Come to Smith Street Park and have a Pop With a Cop on Friday, July 2, from 6-7 p.m. for some popcorn. Our fist Pop With a Cop was June 4 and included pop and chips. While you’re there, enjoy a game of PIG basketball, toss a frisbee, throw a football or just hang out and get to know the officers. Come on Friday, Aug. 6, from 6-7 p.m. for popsicles as well. Sponsored by the West Alexandria Police Association.

Independence Royalty Contest

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is proud to sponsor the First Annual Independence Royalty Contest during the July 4 Party in the Park.

Age Categories are as follows: Walking-three years: Mr/Miss, 4-6 years: Duke/Duchess, 7-9 years: Prince/Princess, Grades 9-12: King/Queen. There will be a $10 Entry Fee per participant. Interviews will take place on July 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Santa Villa in Peace Park with the results announced at 4pm on Independence Day. While not required, Americana attire is encouraged for this competition.

Each child entered will be welcomed to participate in the lighted parade before the firework show. Each category winner will receive a crown, sash, and an additional prize. Email creechkelsey26@gmail.com or message the event page for registration information with “Royalty Contest” in the subject line. Individual interview times will be communicated after registration is received.

July 4 Party in the Park

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the Tenth Annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on July 4 from 1-7 p.m. The party will kick off at 1 p.m. with numerous activities, crafts, and food vendors. We have added a 50/50 raffle. Tickets cost $1, or buy six tickets for $5, with the winner to be announced at 6 p.m.

The Car Show will take place at Peace Park from 1-7 p.m. with entries at $10 per vehicle. Prizes will be announced at 7 p.m. for the top five cars, top three trucks, top three motorcycles and top three tractors, as well as a Best of Show. We are accepting craft and baked-good vendors at $10 per booth, and food concession vendors for $25.

At 9 p.m. the Lighted Parade will line up at Salem Lutheran Church. Decorate your bike, wagon, car, truck, motorcycle, golf cart, or even yourself. All you need to do to participate is simply add some lights, and show up at the line-up on time. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Twin Valley Schools brought to you by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee. No entrance before 8:30 p.m. No blankets, chairs, or standing in parking spots. Only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the football practice field. No vendors or restrooms will be available at the Fireworks portion of the event. Please no pets. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted. Please follow all current COVID 19 restrictions. Participants attend at your own risk.

WACOCA July 4 Church Service

There will be a public community church service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, in Peace Park. Plan to bring your own chair, although there will be chairs available.

Community Vacation Bible School

West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action, or WACOCA, is holding a Community Vacation Bible School entitled Party at the Red Sea, which will be held at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, the week of July 19-23, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. Friday will consist of a closing program and picnic with parents for children ages 4 years through Senior High School. Pre-registration begins June 19 at area churches, by calling 937-839-4988, or registering online at cccwestalex.com

Library

Our Summer Reading Program includes kids, teens and adults, starting June 1. Stop in or sign up online https://preblelibrary.beanstack.org/

Stop in to pick up this month’s flower magnet kit. If you collect stamps for all 12 months’ magnets in 2021, you’ll be entered for a grand prize drawing. Contact the W. Alex branch at 533-4095 and pick up in person or curbside.

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club is selling a variety of flavors of salsa in 26 oz. jars at $10 each. Salsa varieties include Blueberry Peach, Honey Apple, and Roasted Garlic, with just a touch of heat in each jar. Contact any member, or Head Advisor Carol Lunsford, at 937-839-4085, to purchase salsa and support our 4-H club. Listed below is the schedule for our summer meetings each Monday leading up to the week of the Fair. Please Contact Fred for Shooting Sports meeting times.

Summer Schedule:

12:30-1 p.m. Special Interest when needed.

1-2 p.m. Sewing, or if materials or books are needed.

2-4 p.m. Cooking, or if recipes and books are needed.

4:30-5:30 p.m. Rabbits and Poultry, or if you need animals at the Fairgrounds in the Rabbit Pavillion. There will also be a few Saturday meetings as needed.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Annual Youth Night will be Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

No services July 4 in order to take part in the Community Service.

Church Picnic Sunday, July 11 at 11 a.m. will be held at Lakengren; there will be no services at the church.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. every Sunday at 2139 Enterprise Rd. No service July 4; please attend the Community Service at Peace Park at 10 a.m.

Anyone who likes to crochet and wants to be part of a giving ministry where plastic grocery sacks are given new life by turning them into crocheted sleep mats for the homeless, we need you. Join the Sleep Mat Project the third Saturday of each month from 9-11a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Carolyn at 839-4350 or Earla at 839-7203.

The annual Ice Cream Social will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Items available include sandwiches, salad, chicken and noodles, assorted pies, cakes and ice cream. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be offered for sale. Air conditioned and handicap accessible at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Salem Lutheran Church

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:3 0a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.