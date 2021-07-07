West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Dusty McCoy, Brad Wright, Ava Clark, Lindsey Cole, Nicole Simon, Jayce Mowell, Carl Petelle, Logan Suchland, Lindsay Woodard, Cliff Johson, Abby Bailey, Kenley Suchland, Carolyn Studebaker, Rylee Ray, Sean Maggard, Tracy Randolph, Anita Baker, Chyann Kendel, Nick Youngerman, Ron Evans, Debbie Elmore, Debi Smith, Ashley Bullen,

Anniversaries this week: Dale and Margaret Degler, David and Jeni Guehring, Dan and Joyce Deeter, Terry and Sandy Chapman, David and Marissa Jackson

Independence Royalty

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is proud to announce winners of the First Annual Independence Royalty Contest which took place during the July 4 Party in the Park. All participants received flowers and a bag of candy provided by West Alexandria Coterie Club, and were welcomed to participate in the lighted parade before the fireworks show. Each category winner received a crown and sash, provided by Hog Wild BBQ, with an additional cash prize for Queen, provided by the Celebration Committee. Winners are as follows: Miss was awarded to two-year-old Samantha Shiprake. Duchess went to five-year-old Bailey Yant. Duke was awarded to Jace Beneke who is six years old. Princess went to Kylie Spence who is eight years old. Prince went to seven-year-old Jase Yant.

Runner-up for Queen was 17-year-old Briana Henemyre, who is the daughter of Wayne and Heather Henemyre. She will be a senior at MVCTC in Cosmetology this fall, is active in 4-H, is in the Colorguard for the Twin Valley South Marching Band, and aspires to own her own Hair Salon in the future. Briana enjoys volunteering her time to help at Celebration Committee events.

The title of Independence Queen was awarded to 16-year-old Joslynn Beneke. Joslynn is the daughter of Adam and Amanda Beneke and has lived in West Alexandria her whole life. She attends the MVCTC Associate Graphic Commercial Design program as a Junior, and aspires to major in Graphic Design at the University of Cincinnati with a minor in Business. Some of Joslynn’s activities include 4-H, Preble County Junior Fair Board, TVS Band, Science Olympiad, Invention Convention, volunteering as a sixth grade tutor for Twin Valley Schools and is an instructor at Danielle’s Dance Academy. Joslynn likes the opportunities America has to offer, and wants to be influential and interact with her hometown as much as possible.

Pop With a Cop

Come to Smith Street Park and have a Pop With a Cop on Friday, Aug. 6 from 6-7 p.m. for some popsicles. Our fist Pop With a Cop was June 4 and included pop and chips, our second was July 2 for popcorn. While you’re there, enjoy a game of PIG basketball, toss a frisbee, throw a football or just hang out and get to know the officers. Sponsored by the West Alexandria Police Association.

Community Vacation Bible School

West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action, or WACOCA, is holding a Community Vacation Bible School entitled Party at the Red Sea, which will be held at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, the week of July 19-23, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. Friday will consist of a closing program and picnic with parents for children ages 4 years through Senior High School. Pre-registration begins June 19 at area churches, by calling 937-839-4988, or registering online at cccwestalex.com

Library

Our Summer Reading Program includes kids, teens and adults, starting June 1. Stop in or sign up online https://preblelibrary.beanstack.org/

Stop in to pick up this month’s flower magnet kit. If you collect stamps for all 12 months’ magnets in 2021, you’ll be entered for a grand prize drawing. Contact the W. Alex branch at 533-4095 and pick up in person or curbside.

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club is selling a variety of flavors of salsa in 26 oz. jars at $10 each. Salsa varieties include Blueberry Peach, Honey Apple, and Roasted Garlic, with just a touch of heat in each jar. Contact any member, or Head Advisor Carol Lunsford, at 937-839-4085, to purchase salsa and support our 4-H club. Listed below is the schedule for our summer meetings each Monday leading up to the week of the Fair. Please Contact Fred for Shooting Sports meeting times.

Summer Schedule:

12:30-1 p.m. Special Interest when needed.

1-2 p.m. Sewing, or if materials or books are needed.

2-4 p.m. Cooking, or if recipes and books are needed.

4:30-5:30 p.m. Rabbits and Poultry, or if you need animals at the Fairgrounds in the Rabbit Pavilion. There will also be a few Saturday meetings as needed.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Annual Youth Night will be Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

No services July 4 in order to take part in the Community Service.

Church Picnic Sunday, July 11 at 11 a.m. will be held at Lakengren; there will be no services at the church.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. every Sunday at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Anyone who likes to crochet and wants to be part of a giving ministry where plastic grocery sacks are given new life by turning them into crocheted sleep mats for the homeless, we need you. Join the Sleep Mat Project the third Saturday of each month from 9-11a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Carolyn at 839-4350 or Earla at 839-7203.

The annual Ice Cream Social will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Items available include sandwiches, salad, chicken and noodles, assorted pies, cakes and ice cream. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be offered for sale. Air conditioned and handicap accessible at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Salem Lutheran Church

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:3 0a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library. July Special Offering will go to Birthright of Eaton.

Independence Royalty, pictured, left to right, front row: Duchess Bailey Yant, Duke Jace Beneke, Miss Samantha Shiprake, Middle row: Prince Jase Yant, Princess Kylie Spence, Back row: Queen Joslynn Beneke and runner-up Briana Henemyre. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/07/web1_Indpendence_Royalty.jpg Independence Royalty, pictured, left to right, front row: Duchess Bailey Yant, Duke Jace Beneke, Miss Samantha Shiprake, Middle row: Prince Jase Yant, Princess Kylie Spence, Back row: Queen Joslynn Beneke and runner-up Briana Henemyre. West Alexandria Celebration Committee’s Independence Queen is Joslynn Beneke. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/07/web1_Joslynn_Beneke.jpg West Alexandria Celebration Committee’s Independence Queen is Joslynn Beneke.