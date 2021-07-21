West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jacob Wells, Sue Rivers, Carolyn Ulrich, Jazmyn Shelton, Brayden Childers, Paula Bassler, Bryan Wright, Beth Wright, Joshua Chapman, Jace Beneke, Steve Moses, Dorothy Early, Deborah Meyers, Fred Voge, Nancy Erslan, Amber Staker, Alyssa Sease Cialkowski, Mike Green, Debi Thomas Jazenski, Jim Pemberton, Madison French and Christian Griffy.

Anniversaries this week: Josh and Traci Sagester, Ed and Nancy Lockhart, Caleb and Abby Walker, Steve and Carol Unger, David and Mary Anderson, Joel and Laura Unger.

Pop With a Cop

Come to Smith Street Park and have a Pop With a Cop on Friday, Aug. 6 from 6-7 p.m. for some popsicles. Our fist Pop With a Cop was June 4 and included pop and chips, our second was July 2 for popcorn. While you’re there, enjoy a game of PIG basketball, toss a frisbee, throw a football or just hang out and get to know the officers. Sponsored by the West Alexandria Police Association.

Community Vacation Bible School

West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action, or WACOCA, is holding a Community Vacation Bible School entitled Party at the Red Sea, which will be held at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, the week of July 19-23, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. Friday will consist of a closing program and picnic with parents for children ages 4 years through Senior High School.

Pre-registration begins June 19 at area churches by calling 937-839-4988 or registering online at cccwestalex.com.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Annual Youth Night will be Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes. The Annual Ice Cream Social will take place after Worship on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Our next Community Meal will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, available to the first 50 people. Drive through in the alley at 5 p.m. for meals