West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jeff Thompson, Krista Swihart, Vanessa Dobbs, Olivia Glander, Dave Oligee, Cindy Creech, Al Spoonamore, Lily Naudascher, Jacob Jackson, Jim Wells, Chris Petelle, Adam Beneke, Cyndi McCoy Smith, Regina Moses, Kathleen Ulrich Carpenter and Mikal Pemberton

Anniversaries this week: Mike and Jessicca Fletcher, John and Wanda DeVilbiss, Tim and Donna Beneke, Robert and Loretta Turpin.

Pop With a Cop

Come to Smith Street Park and have a Pop With a Cop on Friday, Aug. 6, from 6-7 p.m. for some popsicles. Our fist Pop With a Cop was June 4 and included pop and chips, our second was July 2 for popcorn. While you’re there, enjoy a game of PIG basketball, toss a frisbee, throw a football or just hang out and get to know the officers. Sponsored by the West Alexandria Police Association.

Community Garage Sales

Community garage sales will be the first weekend in August, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 5-7. There will be no sale permits required during these days. The next scheduled Community Garage Sale will be Oct. 7-9, coinciding with the Kiwanis Oktoberfest.

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Annual Youth Night will be Thursday, Aug. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes. The Annual Ice Cream Social will take place after Worship on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Our next Community Meal will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, available to the first 50 people. Drive through in the alley at 5 p.m. for meals.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. on Sundays with the Reverend Jim Miller at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

The Annual Ice Cream Social is returning this Sept. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Items available include all the usual sandwiches, salads, chicken and noodles, pies, and ice cream. There will be a bazaar table with more homemade crafts and goodness to purchase. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Salem Lutheran Church

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.