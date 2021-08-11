West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ryan Shelton, Carlee R. Petelle, Emelia Frei, Matthew Carpenter, Dave Kincer, Tina Rivers, Danielle Ulrich, Debbie Schmidt, Morgan House, David Ehler, Becky Unger Singer, Kylie Rice, Roger Voge, Emily Meyers, Morgan Rosfeld Garrett, Penny Petersen, Lisa Greathouse, Jonathan Gardner, Tina Maggard, Nathan Rosfeld and Roy Wysong.

Anniversaries this week: Don and Carlee Petelle, Jeff and Katy Mohr Sebald, Jim and Emily Ray, Clinton and Lyndsay House.

Community Picnic

The Twin Valley Community Picnic returns this year on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5-8 p.m. in the Twin Valley South Commons. Get your Burger for a Buck and a Dog for a Dollar, which includes chips and a drink. Raffle Prize Drawings awarded throughout the evening presented by Twin Valley Business/Community/School Partnership. Meet local businesses and community organizations, the football team, cheerleaders, the marching band, and new teaching staff.

TVS Open House

The Twin Valley South Open House is 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. Stop by and meet the staff, check out the classrooms, and enjoy the community picnic. We look forward to seeing you there!

TVR&GC Annual Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Annual Youth Night will be Thursday, Aug. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. beginning Aug. 9. Everyone is invited to stop in for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with the Reverend Mark May from Community Christian Church.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes. The Annual Ice Cream Social will take place after Worship on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Our next Community Meal will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, available to the first 50 people. Drive through in the alley at 5 p.m. to pick up meals.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. on Sundays with the Reverend Jim Miller at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

The Annual Ice Cream Social is returning this Sept. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Items available include all the usual sandwiches, salads, chicken and noodles, pies, and ice cream. There will be a bazaar table with more homemade crafts and goodness to purchase. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our Own Backyard Summer Outreach is open to families from the community to join with Salem in our own backyard, Aug. 13-15. Join us from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday for Swamp Races, and Saturday, for Beach Blanket BINGO with dinner served under the trees at 6 p.m. Then join us Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for worship, a meal, games, inflatables and more.

The Church Picnic will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 12-2 p.m. The meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall, and the congregation is asked to bring a salad or dessert to share. There will be games and inflatables for fun-filled fellowship.

The Porch Project will meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, to provide home improvement for a local resident. We hope this is the first of many projects where we can share the love of Christ by helping those around us. Contact Pastor Dan if you know of anyone who needs help in the community.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study group will meet at Birthright of Eaton on Aug. 21 to do yard work and repairs as needed.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

Special offerings this month will go to WACOCA to help with community needs.