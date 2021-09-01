West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Shirleann Fahrenholz, Kylie Myers, Gentry Holcomb, Darla McLaughlin, Cathy Habekost Snyder, Joe Wall, Ray Buchanan, Chris Dawson, Joyce Tuthill, Heather Henemyre, Sophis Naudascher, Sean Bassler, Bill Kastens, Donnie French, Everett Lee and Jasmine Hoskins.

Anniversaries this week: Dan and Paula Bassler, Sean and Leslie Bassler.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is back every Thursday starting Sept. 9. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating – first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. 25 E. Dayton Street. Food is prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Dinners need to be pre-ordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis.

Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. beginning Aug. 9. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, and baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with the Reverend Mark May from Community Christian Church.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Our next Community Meal will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, available to the first 50 people from 5-6:30 p.m. inside the church until the food is gone. Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

The Annual Ice Cream Social is returning this Sept. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Items available include all the usual sandwiches, salads, chicken and noodles, pies, and ice cream. There will be a bazaar table with more homemade crafts and goodness to purchase. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible. Worship starts at 9 a.m. on Sundays with the Reverend Jim Miller at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids will begin Sept. 8, meeting every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal, then the program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids aged three years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact the church at 839-4210.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.