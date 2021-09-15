West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Larry Pegg, The Reverend Edwin Peterman, Rob Belvo, Liberty Chesney, Kristen Morris, Jim Jones, Jennifer Denlinger, Rebecca Burcham Jennings, Mandy Turner, Tony Rosfeld, Bonnie Fleming Crabtree, Trent Ray, Madeline Wright, Joyce Deeter, Emily Robbins, Robert Nisius, Nicholas Brownlee, Anna Carlson and Pat Minnich.

Anniversaries this week: Jeff and Tina Rivers, Jonathon and Heather Clymer.

Farmers’ Market

The Farmers’ Market assembles the second Tuesday of every month from 4-8 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot at 70 E Dayton St., next on Sept. 14. Anyone can participate as long as all goods are homegrown, homemade or handmade.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is back every Thursday starting Sept. 9. Doors open at 5p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. 25 E. Dayton Street. Food is prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8.

Dinners need to be pre-ordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, and baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with the Reverend Mark May from Community Christian Church.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. on Sundays with the Reverend Jim Miller at 2139 Enterprise Road.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on Facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

Salem Lutheran Church

Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Applications are available in the Church Secretary’s door, or on a shelf at the back of the Sanctuary. Completed application and required documents are due no later than Oct. 30 by mail to 70 E. Dayton Street, or delivered to the Church Secretary’s Office. Completed applications will be reviewed by the Finance Committee and awarded in early January. For additional information contact Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

Salem Kids will begin Sept. 8, meeting every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal, then the program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids aged three years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact the church at 839-4210.

Back to School Donations for TVS schools that are needed right away include Headphones, Earbuds, Dry Erase markers with fine tip, and Ziploc sandwich or gallon sized bags. Place donations in the marked bin at the East Entrance under the coat rack. Other items that are always needed throughout the school year include three-subject notebooks, glue sticks, black dry erase markers, headphones, earbuds, Ziploc gallon or sandwich sized bags. Thank you!

Jr. Choir resumes practicing every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. starting Sept. 12. Performances will be the second Sunday of every month during 10:30 a.m. Worship services, with the first performance on Oct. 10.

First Communion Classes resume Sept. 12, 19, and 26 at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Contact the Rev. Dan Mershon if your child will be participating.

Confirmation Classes begin meeting Sept. 12, every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Bell and Chancel Choirs have begun meeting every Wednesday evening.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fell