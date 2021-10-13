West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Becky Hootman, Tina Wagers, Karen Eby, Lois Oligee, Corey Bassler, Cooper Mohr, Andy Fudge, Jeff Rivers, Willy Dawson, Suzanne Cramer, Jackie Wellman, Patty Perry, Emma Menke, Charlie Voge, Judy Corn, Kaylee Dennison and in memory of Terry Chapman.

Anniversaries this week: Skeeter and Shelley Dougherty.

Trick or Treat

Trick-or-treat Beggars Night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the village. Prior to that, there will be a costume parade beginning at 5:15 p.m. For those who wish to participate; location TBA, followed by the Kiwanis Costume Contest across from the Town Hall.

Farmers’ Market

The Farmers’ Market assembles the second Tuesday of every month, next on Oct. 12, from 4-8 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot at 70 E. Dayton St. Anyone can participate as long as all goods are homegrown, homemade or handmade.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring their 39th Annual Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday starting Sept. 26 through Nov. 21. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 336-1618, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the food banks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. Contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. The Hunt is open to youth, 12-18 years of age who have completed a Hunter Education Course. Proof of Certification is required. The Hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasant per hunt. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 533-3226, Paul Price at 248-1083 or Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618 for more information.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Carry-out Dinners on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WA Fire Dept. 25 E. Dayton Street. Food is prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a Smoked Chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4lb. Smoked Pork Chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Dinners need to be pre-ordered to ensure you get one. Any extra meals are sold on a first-come first-serve basis.

Orders may be called in to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or dropped off at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, with your order, name and phone number. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is back every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Small Business Saturday

Alpha Kappa Sorority will be hosting Small Business Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton Street.

Local ladies with lots of unique crafts, home decor, wooden signs, custom tumblers, Thirty One, holiday items, a children’s activity table will be there, and much, much more. AKS will be selling bagged nuts and taking orders for the infamous home-made candied nuts. We have cashews, almonds, pecan pieces, pecan halves, and walnuts. Each bag is $10. For additional information contact Bevin Huffman Hager on Facebook.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, and baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with the Reverend Mark May from Community Christian Church.

Foodbank

The food bank continues to be open regular hours from 10a.m. to 12p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the food bank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the food bank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

A free Community Meal is open to all to attend the first Wednesday of every month from 5-6:30 p.m., next on Nov. 3 at 22 E. Oak Street.

We offer Sunday School every Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m. Services can be also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org.

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. on Sundays with the Rev. Timothy Swanson at 2139 Enterprise Rd. Air-conditioned and handicap-accessible.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Salem Lutheran Church

Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Applications are available in the Church Secretary’s door, or on a shelf at the back of the Sanctuary. Completed application and required documents are due no later than Oct. 30 by mail to 70 E. Dayton Street, or delivered to the Church Secretary’s Office. Completed applications will be reviewed by the Finance Committee and awarded in early January. For additional information contact Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

Salem Kids has begun meeting every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal, then the program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids aged three years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact the church at 839-4210.

Back to School Donations for TVS schools can be placed in the marked bin at the East entrance under the coat rack. Items that are always needed throughout the school year include three-subject notebooks, glue sticks, black dry erase markers, headphones, earbuds, Ziploc gallon or sandwich-sized bags.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Performances will be the second Sunday of every month during 10:30 a.m. Worship services.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church – West Alexandria.

First Communion Classes take place at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Contact the Rev. Dan Mershon if your child will be participating.

Confirmation Classes meet every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Bell and Chancel Choirs have begun meeting every Wednesday evening.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will not be meeting this month due to a conference in Mansfield.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

High school and middle school will meet for Paintball on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Women of the Church provide meals for the Eaton Shelter every fourth Monday. Anyone willing to donate part of a meal please contact Brenda Wright at 937-456-3018.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

The Special Offering for October is designated to go to the Community Action Partnership Thanksgiving Meal at the Fairgrounds.