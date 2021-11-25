‘The Hanging of the Greens’ at Trinity Church set for Sunday

LEWISBURG — Everyone is invited to the 2021 “Hanging of the Greens” service at Trinity Church in Lewisburg on the first Sunday in Advent, Nov. 28. This dramatic service begins in silence and darkness as those in attendance await the “Light of Christ” symbolizing Christ’s coming into a world of darkness 2,000 years ago and into the darkness of hearts today. Once the Christ Candle is in place, there are readings explaining the history of all of favorite symbols of Christmas.

By the end of the service, the sanctuary is dressed in its Christmas finery and hearts are prepared to celebrate the true meaning of the season, according to organizers. The “Hanging of the Greens” is a family event with opportunities during the service for children to come forward to help decorate the tree and participate in the lighting of the Advent Candle. The service, which begins at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour, will be preceded by a Soup and Sandwich Supper in the multi-purpose room.

This year’s pre-service music from 6:30 to 7 p.m. in the sanctuary will be provided by local musician Noah Back.

The church is located directly across Ohio 503 from Tri-County North Schools. Parking is available on both the Commerce Street side and the Main Street side of the building with the multi-purpose building located on the west side. Everyone is welcome. Dress is casual. There is no charge but donations will be gladly accepted to cover the costs of the evening.